The paedophile’s odd attire aided authorities in apprehending him.

Officers became suspicious of the attire worn by a dangerous paedophile who pursued and sexually attacked vulnerable girls.

Ryan Doran, 29, was arrested in June 2014 by plainclothes police from Merseyside Police after they got suspicious of his wearing a hoodie on a hot day.

Doran, of Bowmore Way, Wavertree, had groped and stalked nine schoolgirls in the area of the old Loop Line, a disused railway line in Old Swan and Childwall that has been converted into a cycling route.

Doran was placed on the sex offenders registry following his two-month terror campaign and was barred from pursuing contact with a female child or anybody under the age of 18, as well as helping or befriending such a youngster.

He violated this norm, however, by committing a heinous sexual offense against two girls playing in the street.

The 29-year-old appeared in Liverpool Crown Court yesterday (August 5, 2021) following allegations that he performed a sex act on himself in front of a seven- and 12-year-old.

Doran was arrested for the second time following an identification by one of the girls to her father in a store.

Doran was detained with a “small amount of cannabis” in his possession, for which he was also prosecuted.

He then testified that he denied being the one who exposed himself to the two toddlers and coerced the girl into picking him out of a police line up.

Officers uncovered five indecent photographs of minors on Doran’s phone, three of which depicted a kid being raped.

The children in the photographs ranged in age from four to thirteen.

Doran was found guilty of two charges of sexual activity in the presence of a child, a violation of a SOPO, three counts of creating indecent photos of a child, and one count of possessing indecent images of a kid.

“I note in the time that has passed since the commission of these offences you have secured accommodation and full time employment.” Judge Flewitt stated during the sentence hearing.

The judge also mentioned Doran’s charitable activities and the “support you have provided to your family. ” according to the judge.

