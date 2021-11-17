The paedophile requests incarceration, but the judge refuses.

A paedophile who had requested to be imprisoned was today released.

Aaron Haggett was apprehended with 437 photos of child sexual abuse, including one of a newborn baby being violated.

The 21-year-old, who used to live on North Road in St Helens, had sold his phone to Cash Converters but had forgotten to delete his disturbing data.

His sentencing had been postponed to see whether the Probation Service could find him new housing.

That came after Haggett’s counsel claimed that if he was not sentenced to prison, he would be homeless since his mother and father indicated he couldn’t return to their home because of the children that frequented there.

Under a new “Duty to Refer” policy, the Probation Service was compelled to try to find Haggett publicly supported housing, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

“The court will consider something other than immediate custody if there is accommodation available,” Judge Andrew Menary, QC, told Haggett at the time.

Defending attorney Jo Maxwell claimed today that a Liverpool housing association refused to help Haggett because he lived outside the area.

Ms. Maxwell expressed her thoughts as follows: “Mr Haggett’s instructions include that he does not want to return to the St Helens region, so a referral to that area has not been requested on his behalf. He wants to start over in a different field.” She said, ” “When he is freed from custody, he will be homeless.

“It’s a unique situation. Mr. Haggett has indicated that he desires to complete his term in jail.” Last December, Haggett brought his phone to Cash Converters and exchanged it for £30, according to prosecutor Paul Blasbery.

He had the option of returning it, but he declined after informing the store, and the manager began cleaning the gadget, only to discover an inappropriate photograph of a child.

He alerted the authorities, who conducted a raid on Haggett’s home on December 21.

They took two more phones from him and discovered 83 Category A, 123 Category B, and 231 Category C child sex abuse photographs on the devices.

Mr Blasbery said on the phone that the image he pawned was a Category A image of “a child as young as a newborn,” the most serious category for child rape.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”