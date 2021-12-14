The paedophile requested explicit photos and video of a ‘teenage girl.’

After being found chatting up and planning to meet with a 13-year-old girl, a convicted paedophile was sent back to prison.

In August 2018, Darren Friday, a father of two, was sentenced to 14 months in prison and a ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Despite this, he began speaking with a 13-year-old girl who turned out to be an undercover police officer last year.

On Monday, December 13, a judge in Liverpool Crown Court sentenced the 53-year-old to three years in prison, citing his previous conviction as an aggravating factor in the case.

He had violated the SHPO by owning two cellphones, according to the judge, and he had also used one of them to commit sexual offenses. Friday was sentenced to sign the Sex Offenders Register for the rest of his life by the judge.

Friday, using the alias Darren68, began speaking with the girl via the online KIK chatroom on September 17 last year, according to prosecutor Steven Ball.

He quickly established that she was 13 and that he was 35 years old. He began by requesting images of her in her underwear and naked, followed by requests for recordings of her naked.

Mr Ball stated that he intended to have sexual relations with her and dictated how he wanted her to pose for photographs in other discussions. He also inquired as to whether she was a virgin and expressed his want to be her first.

Friday proceeded to them meeting together, and he requested the girl, who claimed to live in Somerset, for the names of some nearby hotels, as well as further images of her.

He changed his tone in their last online discussion and began questioning why she hadn’t been available to talk to him, and on November 28, he sent her a £10 phone credit and “told her he loved her.”

Mr. Ball stated in court: “He called her, and it was the first time they had spoken directly. The defendant complimented her on her attractive voice, and they discussed the prospect of meeting up sooner rather than later.” On November 25, his sex offender management paid him a visit. “The summary has come to an end.”