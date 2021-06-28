The Pacific Northwest is experiencing a record-breaking heat wave.

An enormous heat wave has hit the US Pacific Northwest, disrupting Olympic qualifying operations and shattering all-time temperature records in places that aren’t used to such extreme heat.

The temperature in Portland, Oregon, reached 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) on Sunday, breaking the previous record of 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42.2 degrees Celsius) set just a day earlier.

The US track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon, were postponed on Sunday afternoon due to extreme heat, and fans were asked to leave the stadium.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Eugene’s temperature reached 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius), breaking the previous record of 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42.2 C).

Salem, Oregon’s capital city, established a new high temperature record of 112 degrees Fahrenheit (44.4 degrees Celsius) on Sunday, breaking the previous mark by four degrees.

The temperature at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport reached 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39.4 degrees Celsius). This matched an all-time high, according to the NWS, and was the first time the area had two consecutive triple-digit days since records began in 1894.

All around the region, records were being smashed, and the blazing heat was expected to continue on Monday.

There were also a few power outages. According to Portland General Electric, roughly 3,000 customers in the greater Portland area were still without power on Sunday afternoon. Puget Sound Energy reported a 3,400-subscriber drop in the greater Seattle area.

Due to “unsafe, dangerous pool deck temperatures,” Seattle’s municipal parks department closed a community pool in the city’s southern area.

According to the Seattle Times, King County has canceled certain Covid-19 testing sites because to the heat, while Seattle has expanded its public library system to provide more cooling areas.

Due to extreme heat on the tracks, Seattle’s light rail trains may have to operate at restricted speeds, producing delays that might last into the work week, according to Sound Transit.

The heat wave has spread to Idaho, where temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) in Boise for at least seven days beginning Monday.

