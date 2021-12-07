The Oxford School District has turned down the Michigan Attorney General’s offer to investigate what led to the shooting.

The Oxford school district has turned down a request from the Michigan attorney general to examine the circumstances leading up to last week’s tragic shooting at the high school, instead opting to hire a private investigator.

Dana Nessel, the Michigan Attorney General, said Monday that the school rebuffed her offer to examine what happened before the incident, but she might still investigate.

“Regardless of the conclusion, my department will continue to assist the current criminal investigation in Oakland County, and we look forward to meeting with parents, kids, and teachers when they are ready to share their perspectives,” Nessel stated.

According to a statement written by Tim Throne, the superintendent of the Oxford community schools, the school has requested that a third party review the events of the past week in order to gain a complete understanding of what happened leading up to the shooting in which four students were killed “Our community and our families are entitled to a complete and transparent account of what happened.

“We’ve hired an outside security consultant to look through all of the district’s safety policies and procedures. The response of staff and students to the gunman was efficient, exceptional, and definitely avoided other deaths and injuries, according to an early evaluation, which included a review of filmed evidence.” The Associated Press has yet to receive a response from the district regarding who is conducting the review.

Karen McDonald, the prosecutor in charge of the criminal case against the student accused in the November 30 shooting and who took the unusual step of charging his parents, left open the possibility that school officials could face charges as well, saying that “a lot could have been done differently in this case.”

She noted that three hours before Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire, killing four classmates and wounding six others as well as a teacher, the 15-year-old was sent back to class following a meeting between school counselors and his parents over a drawing on his desk that included a bullet and the words “blood everywhere.”

“A lot could have been done differently in this case. He was allowed to return to school after that meeting, “During an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America on Monday, she added.

“We know he had it or he didn’t. This is a condensed version of the information.