The Oxford Police Department and Prosecutor’s Office have been chastised for allowing the school shooter’s parents to flee the country.

After the Oxford High School shooter’s parents left town following the shooting, the Oakland County prosecutor and local law police have come under fire.

County officials apparently designated James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, as “fugitives” after they departed Oxford. After Ethan allegedly murdered four classmates during a mass shooting, police attempted to arrest the couple on charges of involuntary manslaughter.

Officials issued a fugitive warrant for the couple, but their lawyer argued that they were not on the run and that they had always intended to surrender. The attorney went on to say that he had been in contact with the Oakland County prosecutor to ‘arrange’ an arrest, but that this had not yet occurred.

Their counsel claimed that the couple had supposedly departed Oxford during the night due to safety concerns, but it is unclear whether their lawyer knew where the couple went.

As the hours passed with no sign of the parents, a major law enforcement response, including the FBI, local sheriffs, and U.S. Marshals, was mobilized to assist in the hunt for the pair.

The prosecutor’s office, as well as the law enforcement manhunt, have come under fire on social media and other sites. Many people were perplexed as to how the parents of a suspected school shooter managed to remain undetected for so long.

Frank Figliuzzi, an NBC News national security contributor, wondered if the inquiry could “get any more twisted up,” and wondered why the parents’ allegations were revealed before they were in custody.

Frank Figliuzzi, an NBC News national security contributor, wondered if the inquiry could "get any more twisted up," and wondered why the parents' allegations were revealed before they were in custody.