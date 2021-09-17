The owner of the hotel ejected two guys for making’sexual’ remarks to the workers.

The males allegedly made “aggressive” and “sexual” remarks to a female iStay aparthotel employee.

The hotel group’s director, Ann Chambers, said she had zero tolerance for such behavior and that similar occurrences have occurred multiple times in recent weeks.

“There were quite a few people and they were being pretty disrespectful and obnoxious, saying things that were utterly improper to a female member of staff,” the 48-year-old from Kirkby told The Washington Newsday.

“There was sexual content in what they were saying,” she said, “and that was it for me at that point.” That is a zero-tolerance policy. This is inexcusable.

“There was slightly inebriated behavior and everything, which is OK as long as you can behave responsibly, but we don’t allow it once they start speaking to a member of staff, or my team, or other visitors, or anyone else in the city.”

After the males continued their disrespectful behavior despite a warning, Ann said she sent security to remove them from her hotel on a busy Saturday evening.

After discussing the situation with her coworkers and hearing other accounts of men’s mistreatment of women, the entrepreneur decided to speak up.

“I’m disappointed that some males think it’s normal to be rude, violent, and make sexual unpleasant words towards women,” Ann posted on Twitter. I’m not going to put up with it.”

Ann also expressed her dissatisfaction with having to talk about how males treat women in her hotels, on the street, or at work.

“There have been instances of things happening all around the country, and it gets you fairly angry,” Ann told The Washington Newsday.

“As a woman, I’m quite enraged. As a mother, I’m furious. As a human being, I am enraged.

“I don’t want to see any more cases when young people are subjected to abuse just because of their identity.

“You know, the color of their skin, how they look, what they’re wearing,” she says.

