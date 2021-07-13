The owner of the Covid breach bar says he’s pleased to get fined since customers demand shisha.’

The license of a Liverpool pub whose owner told police that he was pleased to be penalized for violating Covid laws since customers wanted him open has been revoked.

Following a number of Covid violations that resulted in tens of thousands of dollars in fines, councillors opted to take away Seel Street’s Volume Lounge’s ability to operate.

Arash Mansouri, the owner, apologized for the violations, but licensing sub-committee chair Christine Banks said councillors were so “seriously upset” that the only option was to revoke the license.

Between December last year and May this year, council officers detailed a number of issues within the pub, including a report to police about a New Year’s Eve party hosted in the facility and people being allowed inside to smoke shisha at other times.

On the penultimate day, May 16, when the hospitality industry could only operate outside, Mr Mansouri informed authorities he would accept a Covid fine because his customers insisted on smoking shisha inside, despite the laws.

“When authorities spoke to him, he stated he was ‘happy to take the fine because people want shisha,’” a spokesman from the council’s licensing department told the committee.

“There were a number of violations of his own licensing terms, as well as a violation of the Covid laws in effect at the time, which stated that licensed facilities must only be open outside.

“They weren’t meant to be opening indoors,” says the narrator.

During the meeting, Mr Mansouri apologized for the breaches and his remark, adding that it did not reflect his views and that he made it “in the heat of the moment.”

He acknowledged that he was present in the bar on five of the occasions when violations were identified, and he did not deny that they occurred.

It was impossible to ascertain whether the pub was open for a celebration on New Year’s Eve.

On that night, officers went to the bar and heard music coming from inside, but were unable to obtain admission to confirm a party had taken place.

Mr Mansouri stated that the claimed was the most serious of the infractions presented to the subcommittee. The summary comes to a close.