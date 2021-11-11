The owner of the ‘beast’ dog that killed the toddler speaks to the cops.

The previous owner of the dog that is suspected of killing a 10-year-old kid described it as a “beast.”

Jack Lis died soon after 4 p.m. on Monday, November 8, after being attacked at a residence in Caerphilly, Wales, as neighbors apparently sought to control the dog.

Police fired the eight stone pitbulls who carried out the attack on the site.

Lee Jenkins, a breeder who told the Mirro r he has voluntarily spoken to authorities, sold it to the family of Jack’s pal.

“Beast 15 months, 115lbs, 24 ttw [inches to the withers],” he captioned a photo of a dog on a Facebook breeders’ site last month.

He said in another post: “I’m looking for a new home for my 15-month-old boy, who is excellent with people but not so much with other dogs.

“I’ve tried everything I can with him, but I have other dogs and can’t risk putting them in danger; he needs someone who has time.”

Since being re-homed in Caerphilly, the dog has been claimed to have attacked a cat and an adult, as well as lunged at a youngster.

According to Lee Jenkins, “That dog does not belong to me. I told the cops what I knew about the situation.

“They’re well aware that I have nothing to do with it. It isn’t my dog, and it has since been re-homed.” Gwent Police announced on Wednesday that a 28-year-old woman from the Caerphilly region had been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control, causing harm and death. She was later granted conditional release.

Two males, a 34-year-old from Mountain Ash and a 19-year-old from Caerphilly, voluntarily attended court in connection with an offence of being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control, resulting in harm and death. Both were eventually freed.

Dogs were barred from the rental residence where Jack was killed, it was discovered today.

The three-bedroom house's landlady explained: "We recently had it remodeled, therefore the tenant is not permitted to have pets. We had no idea there was a dog on the premises."