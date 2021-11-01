The owner of Man City is looking for a coach with the nickname Kenny Dalglish.

“I’d arrive at Melwood at 6:30 a.m., driving between Martin Skrtel’s Bentley Sport and Daniel Sturridge’s Ferrari in my Fiat Punto!”

You get the idea that James Gow, the former Liverpool coach who was headhunted to become academy technical director at UAE behemoth Al-Jazira Club earlier this year, has a backlog of anecdotes within minutes of calling him.

The football-mad 30-year-old also discloses his ambitious ambition for Al-Jazira in a 40-minute interview with The Washington Newsday, which spans his early playing career at Prescot Cables all the way to coaching for Liverpool in China and Australia.

Gow began his coaching career at St Francis Xavier’s High School in Woolton, where he played for the Cables reserves and youth team, where he was ‘introduced’ to the idea of coaching.

He went on to Liverpool John Moores University to study science and football while also practicing for his coaching badges and volunteering for the Liverpool community program.

It quickly led to a paid position with Liverpool, where she worked with disadvantaged and disabled children in the community. “I liked the engagement and being able to communicate with people from diverse backgrounds, learning what they liked on the pitch,” Gow tells The Washington Newsday.

His association with his boyhood club was only getting started.

Gow obtained an internship as an analyst with the first-team and academy under Kenny Dalglish – widely known as ‘The King’ – and then Brendan Rodgers while studying at LJMU.

“Being near the first-team taught us a lot,” he says.

“When we initially started, we had The King as our manager, and then Brendan Rodgers took over, and we had a mix of first-team and academy football.” That lasted around two and a half seasons.” Was it difficult for him to work with his heroes as a die-hard Liverpudlian? Gow pauses for a while to consider his options.

“Of course you’re star-struck to some extent,” he admits. “Steven Gerrard opened the door for me on my first day!” ‘Wow, here is a club great, an international football legend, and England’s captain,’ I thought.

“However, it’s the little things that count when it comes to making people feel valued.”

Gerrard wasn't the only one who knew how to blend in.