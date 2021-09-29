The owner of a Toxteth rescue dog that allegedly “saved her life” wishes to reciprocate the favor.

After being diagnosed with cancer, an owner claims her dog saved her life and now wants to repay the favor.

In March 2017, Effie was rescued from Spain and transported to the UK when her prior owner became ill.

Maya Gilbert and her partner Mark Delaney, who now live in Toxteth, have had her as a family pet since then.

Maya added that she knew they were meant to be together the moment she spotted the now-eight-year-old and has been grateful for her ever since.

The 27-year-old was going through personal trauma at the time, which she had been ignoring for years.

“Eventually, this led to a major downturn in my mental health, and in December of 2017, I had a breakdown,” she told TeamDogs. I was suffering from anxiety and sadness, as well as suicidal thoughts.

“Effie was instrumental in guiding me through this difficult time. She gave me a reason to smile even in my worst moments by pulling me out of bed to take her for walks and reminding me that there was a world outside.

“At a time when I didn’t believe I deserved anything nice, she showed me unconditional love and affection.

“The path to recovery is long and winding, and she has been my support throughout it all. When I was ready to give up, she gave me a reason to keep going.”

The positions have now been flipped, and Effie is the one who requires assistance.

Maya was diagnosed with B-cell type lymphoma, a malignancy that, as Maya says, is notoriously difficult to treat because veterinarians are unable to perform a surgery to remove the tumors and must instead rely on chemotherapy.

While Maya was at work, Mark took charge of transporting the Beagle for tests and follow-ups. After that, Effie had a biopsy, and the pair had to wait an agonizing week for the findings.

“Finding out it was Lymphoma was like having our world pulled out from beneath us,” Maya explained.

“We were in a complete state of shock. All of Effie’s closest friends and family showered us with love, but nothing could stop the heartbreak that came with the prospect of losing her.” “The summary comes to an end.”