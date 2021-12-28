The owner of a steakhouse shames a table of boys who cheated on a £100 bill.

A enraged restaurant owner publicly humiliated a group of men who left without paying their nearly £100 bill.

After four guys left Los Amigos Steakhouse & Mexican on Aigburth Road without paying for their lunch, the restaurant posted on Facebook.

The bill-dodgers were given a “gentle warning” to return with the money or the restaurant would post a picture of them on social media and notify the police.

The males were given seven days to settle the fee.

The following is a quote from the post, which has been shared dozens of times on Facebook: “At 5.15 p.m. on December 27, 2021, four boys entered the restaurant and left without paying the bill.

“We’re sending you a gentle reminder to come back and pay your debt, or we’ll report you to the cops and your photo will be plastered all over social media.

“You have a seven-day grace period to settle the charge. We put in a lot of effort here, and for that to happen has wrecked our night!!!” Six two-course meals, including BBQ chicken wings, nachos, burgers, and seabass, as well as three pints of San Miguel and five Diet Cokes, had been ordered by the group.

The whole bill came to £96.20.

People began to comment on the article, urging the lads to pay their debts.

“Madness, hope you receive the money,” Jay Morrow added.

“Paste them all over here for having the audacity to do it anyway,” Darren Melling added.