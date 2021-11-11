The owner of a springer spaniel saves his life since he is unable to create fresh memories every day.

The McMahon family learned to adjust to a new way of life after dad Nick suffered a brain injury and lost his capacity to recall memories, but something was missing from their house.

Puppies of the Springer Spaniel breed When Oakley came along, everything changed for the better.

Loveable Oakley instinctively knew how to warn his mother Emma about Nick’s seizures, and they now “couldn’t be without him.”

“He’s our rock, and he’s definitely a family member,” Emma added.

As part of its Hero Dogs Week, our sister site TeamDogs chatted with Emma McMahon of Dinnington, Newcastle, about Oakley’s life-saving talents.

Oakley, a five-year-old springer spaniel, and Rowan, a one-year-old springer spaniel, are part of the McMahon family, which also includes mother Emma, father Nick, and boys Connor and Ryan.

Nick McMahon was involved in a motorcycle accident in 2011 and sustained a significant brain injury.

Emma explained, “He lost ten years of memories.”

Nick is unable to create a new memory path, and anything he learns after two weeks is lost.

“When you live with someone who doesn’t have memories anymore, you realize how precious they are,” Emma remarked.

Nick developed epilepsy a year after the accident and began having terrible seizures. Even though the family learned to adapt, there was something lacking from their life.

Then, five years ago, destiny gave them a springer spaniel puppy.

Emma explained, “A friend of mine had a litter of pups and invited us over to meet them.”

Oakley, a springer spaniel, fixed his puppy dog eyes on the McMahons, and they couldn’t say no.

“As soon as Oakley saw us, he went straight through his water bowl.” “He traveled across oceans to be in our arms,” Emma explained.

“We fell in love right away.” This teeny-tiny critter had such a strong bond with us.” Oakley bonded with Nick as soon as he arrived at his new home.

“It was as if they knew one other from the beginning,” Emma remarked, and it’s been that way ever since.

“Oakley can tell when Nick is upset,” Emma explained.

Nick’s memory fade after two weeks, although he can forget things in two minutes on a bad day.

“Oakley is always on his side on those days.”

