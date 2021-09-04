The owner of a nursing home under investigation for five hurricane deaths claims he did “very well.”

The owner of a group of Louisiana nursing homes that is under investigation following the deaths of five residents during Hurricane Ida evacuation operations insists that the establishments “did incredibly well” because no more people died.

Just before the hurricane made landfall on Sunday, Bob Dean, the owner of seven nursing homes, relocated people to a single warehouse site in Independence, Louisiana. According to state health officials, circumstances at the warehouse swiftly deteriorated, resulting in the deaths of at least a dozen occupants and their hospitalization.

Dean, on the other hand, is said to have claimed that the nursing homes did the best they could under the circumstances, claiming that under normal circumstances, more residents would have perished.

“Within the six days, we only had five deaths… Dean told local CBS affiliate WAFB on Thursday that “normally with 850 individuals, you’ll have a couple a day.” “So, we did a fantastic job of looking after people.”

Shortly after being moved to the warehouse, residents were alleged to be living in deplorable conditions. Aly Neel, a representative for the Louisiana Department of Health, said officials decided to look into the matter after hearing allegations of inmates sleeping on mattresses in cramped quarters and not being fed or changed. When the investigators arrived earlier this week, Dean confronted them and asked that they leave right once.

Later, investigators and officials returned to remove the hundreds of residents who remained. Dean defended his decision to kick the investigators out on their initial visit, telling WAFB that he wanted to preserve the residents’ privacy while maintaining that the investigators had entered the property illegally and were infringing on his constitutional rights.

“They need a warrant to come on private property, according to the Fourth Amendment,” Dean explained. “Much less seize individuals or property. As a result, they trespassed on the property.”

Independence Police Chief Frank Edwards appeared to defend Dean in an interview with Fox affiliate WVUE, stating that the deaths “do not strike me as unusual” and that opening an investigation would be a waste of “resources.” Sheriff Daniel Edwards of Tangipahoa Parish said the decision to initiate an investigation will be made by his brother, the town’s police chief.

John Bel Edwards, the governor of Louisiana, is the brother of both the sheriff and the police chief. This is a condensed version of the information.