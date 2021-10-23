The owner of a Dachshund produces incredible Halloween dog costumes.

This year, a dog owner and her dachshund have gone all out for Halloween with some great homemade costumes and terrifying ideas.

Danielle Varndall is a creative costume designer, and her five-year-old Dachshund, Barney, is the ideal model for showcasing her creations.

In the run-up to their own Halloween party, the duo from Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, have thrown themselves into Halloween mode – and the video footage reveals just how imaginative they can be.

Danielle, 32, began crafting costumes for local dog events and now displays them on Barney’s Instagram account, which has over 10,000 followers.

Danielle, a major enthusiast of the Halloween season, has relished going all out every year and bringing Barney along for the adventure.

Danielle admits that she isn’t a huge fan of horror films.

“My love for the spooky and generally weird began when I was a child from seeing films like Beetlejuice, Drop Dead Fred, Tank Girl, and any Tim Burton film,” Danielle added.

“I guess that’s where I get my inspiration from, and it feels nice to let out my inner ghoul for a month of the year.”

This year, Barney has dressed up as a ghost and a knife-wielding killer, both of which Danielle designed – but it doesn’t end there.

Barney has played a variety of characters over the years, including a mummy, a ghost, and a burglar for Halloween.

“I adore Halloween more than Christmas or any other holiday,” Danielle added, “so I’ve always gone all out to celebrate it.” You should see the state of my house when the Halloween decorating begins in mid-October.

“Every year, my husband complains that I start decorating earlier and earlier, but I can’t stop myself.”

“We normally hold a Halloween party when Barney gets to see all of his favorite people and is indulged with tons of food, cuddles, and sing-alongs,” says the narrator.

Danielle has a talent for textiles, although she hasn’t worked with them since high school. She is, in reality, a professional cat and dog sitter with a natural talent for the job.

The costumes’ inventiveness has gotten a lot of positive feedback, for the most part.

“Summary comes to an end,” she says.