The owner of a crematorium faces a ten-year prison sentence and has had his license revoked due to charges of improper body storage.

According to the Associated Press, O’Neil Swanson was arraigned in Washtenaw County district court on Tuesday, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s office. He risks a potential fine of $50,000 in addition to jail time.

Swanson was arraigned on Monday, after a cease and desist order issued by the Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) in June against Tri-County Cremation Services. According to state records, Swanson was listed as an owner.

After receiving an anonymous complaint about excessive smoke pouring from the chimney, remains stored incorrectly while awaiting cremation, and human fluids leaking onto the facility floor, authorities examined the company.

The Attorney General’s office stated on June 24 that all of the bodies were burned or removed from the building.

During a press conference, Attorney General Dana Nessel remarked, “The allegations against Mr. Swanson are profoundly troubling, and my heart hurts for people who trusted him to care for their deceased loved ones.” “In this case, we are determined to ensuring criminal accountability.”

Swanson, of West Bloomfield, entered a no contest plea in 2019 to two felonies. Despite the fact that a no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt, it is treated as such at sentencing.

After maggots were discovered in a garage where unrefrigerated bodies were being stored, his Swanson Funeral Home in Flint was closed in 2017. Prepaid funeral contracts were offered without a necessary license, according to officials.

According to Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, his mortuary science and mortuary science establishment licenses were withdrawn, making him ineligible to own a controlling stake in a cemetery or crematory.

“Mr. Swanson is absolutely innocent of the charges leveled against him. His lawyer, Klint Kesto, stated, “No criminal has been committed.” “The attorney general is pursuing him, and they didn’t have all of the facts and didn’t look at the statute in its entirety.”

The state licensing agency is also “making a point to go after this individual, tarnish his character and identity, and take his livelihood,” according to Kesto.

Swanson was released on his own recognizance. A probable cause conference has been planned for October 14th.