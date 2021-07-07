The owner anxiously tries to save the tiny dog from the Alsatian’s jaws.

An owner strolling his cockapoo anxiously sought to stop his tiny dog from being scooped up by an Alsatian.

Yesterday around 12.50pm, video footage supplied to the ECHO showed a woman walking two Alsatians near Scargreen Park in Norris Green.

The clip, which we chose to edit owing to its graphic nature, appears to show one of the Alsatians escaping from its owner while a man walking his dog passes on the opposite side of the road.

The Alsatian then runs across the road and lunges at the cockapoo, despite the owner’s futile attempts to shield it from the larger dog.

At one point, the Alsatian can be seen holding the smaller dog in its mouth and shaking it while the worried cockapoo owner tries to get it to let go.

Merseyside Police have stated that they are looking into the alleged attack.

They claimed in a statement that they had received complaints that a German Shepherd had attacked a cockapoo, injuring both the dog and the owner, who was said to have suffered a hand injury.

The cockapoo was reportedly taken to the veterinarian to have its injuries examined.

According to an eyewitness, the two Alsatians were “caged” by police after they were apprehended at a nearby Astroturf football area.

“We can confirm that an investigation is ongoing following a suspected dog attack in Norris Green yesterday, Tuesday, July 6,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“At around 12.50 p.m., officers were dispatched to Rendcombe Green to investigate claims of a German Shepherd attacking a cockapoo, resulting in injuries to both the dog and the owner, who had a minor hand injury.”

“The dog was taken to the vet to be examined.

“Both owners have been contacted, and further investigation is underway.”

Please call Merseyside Police @MerPolCC with reference 210004470704 if you witnessed the incident or have any information.