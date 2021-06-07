The over-70s in Pakistan and Bangladesh have the lowest rates of the second dose immunization.

According to statistics, people of Pakistani and Bangladeshi descent have the lowest rates of receiving a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine of any ethnic group in England.

By May 9, 82.4 percent of persons aged 70 and up receiving a first dose of the vaccination from a Pakistani origin, as well as 82.7 percent of those from a Bangladeshi origin, were expected to have had a second dose.

People who identify as white British have a similar rate of 96.3 percent.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) gathered the data, which is based on first-dose vaccinations obtained before March 15.

This is to allow for a sufficient amount of time.