The outside should be treated differently than the indoors, according to Minack.

Because of the lesser danger of Covid-19 transmission outside, open air theatre should be examined independently from inside theatre, according to the executive director of Cornwall’s Minack Theatre.

During the G7 meeting, the Prime Minister’s wife Carrie Johnson and US First Lady Jill Biden paid a visit to the theatre, which is located on a cliff top above Porthcurno beach and overlooks the sea.

It was also the subject of a media frenzy after Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden alleged it had received coronavirus support funding erroneously.

Following that, the Department of Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS) issued an apology.

Due to Boris Johnson’s decision to postpone the June 21 road map softening, theatres will have to continue to operate with social distancing and restricted capacity.

“The irony is that we are very much here in the open air,” Zoe Curnow told the PA news agency. In February, the Prime Minister stated unequivocally that being outside is far safer than being inside, so bars may open their beer gardens in April, because that’s great, it’s in the open air, but wait a minute, open air theaters, you can’t do anything until inside theaters can.

“You just kind of like, ‘Wait a minute, we’re obviously a substantially smaller Covid risk here at the Minack than any inside theatre venue, any indoor event venue,’” she says.

“Given that he hung a lot of opening up on the concept of letting open air go first in his initial road map, it was actually a little bit soul shattering at the time (when we were told we had to wait until indoor theatres could open).

“We don’t want to do anything risky here,” said the group. I don’t want to say anything right now. Of course, I don’t do it if it’s not for my audience members, my on-stage personnel, or my backstage crew. I prefer to engage in activities that are risk-free.

"I guess what we're saying is if they're going to think about whatever occurs next in as Covid safe a place as possible," she concluded.