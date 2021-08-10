The outcomes of the A-levels trigger a re-evaluation of marks.

After this summer’s exams were canceled, sixth-formers across the country are waking up to their A-level results, which have been determined by teachers.

Hundreds of thousands of pupils in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland are receiving marks in order to help them progress to university, work, or training, with some experts expecting “inflation” this year.

Following a U-turn over grading, nearly two-fifths of UK A-level submissions (38.6%) received A or A* marks – a record high – in 2018, compared to barely one-quarter (25.5%) in 2019.

It has been suggested that if more students achieve good scores – which are being submitted by teachers after exams were cancelled for the second year – it will be more difficult for elite universities to distinguish between applicants.

Because there may be fewer elite courses available in clearing, students who do not reach the grades required to meet their university offers are likely to face stiffer competition for a seat at a top institution.

Unions representing school administrators and instructors, on the other hand, have warned parents and children against hiring lawyers to contest their scores — and against appealing grades “just to appeal.”

Teachers in England submitted their grade judgements this year based on a variety of data, including mock examinations, coursework, and in-class evaluations utilizing exam board questions.

“Parents should be really reminded not to pay lawyers to make the case for a different grade because it will convince no one, it will not impress the test boards,” Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), told the PA news agency.

“Dressing up an appeal in legal jargon will not boost that appeal or make it more likely to succeed,” she continued. So don’t do it if you don’t want to waste your money.”

“There is obviously a risk that we may face more appeals than normal,” Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT, told PA.

“While the appeals system is in place to provide additional assurance, bogus or hopeful pleas will almost certainly be a waste of time.”

