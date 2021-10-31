The outcome of Cop26 could mean the difference between life and death for millions of people, according to the archbishop.

The discussions, which begin on Sunday in Glasgow, are “emergency surgery” for the world, according to Justin Welby, and leaders must provide for “the entire human family.”

Archbishop Welby, who worked in the oil sector before becoming a priest, will attend the summit on Monday and meet with a variety of organizations, including young Anglicans and indigenous people.

He warned that drastic measures are required, but that there is still time to “rescue our world from the worst of the disaster.”

“The Cop26 climate negotiations are life-saving surgery for our earth and its people,” he remarked.

“For millions of individuals, the conclusion will be life or death. That is the gravity with which we must approach this situation.

“The world is watching Glasgow; leaders must provide for the entire human family.” We have the ability and responsibility to choose life for our children.

“We confront a dark, troubling future if these discussions fail to deliver – but there is still time, just, to preserve our world from the worst of the tragedy.”

“This is an opportunity to begin living in a way that is healthier, kinder, and more beneficial to all.”

The Church of England has divested from coal industries and has stated that it will withdraw investment from oil and gas companies that are not on a zero-emissions path by 2023.

It has also paved the door for a new program to assess corporations’ climate performance, which is currently backed by investors with $40 trillion in assets under management.

The hardship of those most affected by climate change, according to Archbishop Welby, will be highlighted at Cop26.

“I hope their voices are heard, as well as the voices of everyone on the front lines of climate injustice: the poorest, most vulnerable, and marginalized people who are already dealing with droughts, floods, and dwindling natural resources,” he said.

“People whose lives and livelihoods have been wrecked, who face mass migration, instability, famine, conflict, and death.

“People who observe our riches, our vaccines against a variety of diseases, like Covid-19, yet do not profit from them.”

