The outbreak of bird flu in Lancashire has been confirmed, and a warning has been issued.

A bird flu epidemic has been discovered at a Lancashire poultry farm.

Around the damaged location in Salwick, near Preston, a temporary control zone has been established.

“I want to reassure residents that the risk to public health from avian flu is very minimal,” said Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, director of public health and wellness for Lancashire County Council.

“However, it is critical that people do not pick up sick or dead birds in order to avoid transmitting the virus, which can in rare occasions impact humans.”

“If you come across any dead swans, geese, ducks, or other wild birds while out and about, please call the Defra hotline on 03459 33 55 77 to report them.”

“I would also advise bird keepers to be on the lookout for disease symptoms and to report any suspected cases to their local Animal and Plant Health Agency office.”

Lancashire County Council, Fylde Borough Council, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), the Animal and Plant Health Agency, and the UKHSA are leading the response locally (UK Health Security Agency).

Temporary road signs will alert people as they enter and exit the 3km and 10km control zones, which restrict access to areas where birds are held and place restrictions on bird movement.

“H5N1 avian influenza has been diagnosed at a commercial poultry facility in Lancashire,” stated UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss. We’ve moved quickly to contain the disease’s spread, and any birds at danger of infection will immediately be humanely culled.

“The UK Health Security Agency has certified that the risk to public health is low, and the Food Standards Agency has stated that avian flu poses no harm to UK customers’ food safety.”

“An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone has been designated across the United Kingdom, so whether you keep a few birds or thousands, it’s critical that all bird keepers take steps to improve biosecurity on their farm or small holdings.”