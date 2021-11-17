The Ottawa Senators of the National Hockey League have been forced to call a halt to their season after COVID Protocols have ruled out ten players.

The Senators noted in a news release that they made the decision out of an excess of caution owing to “COVID-19 health-related concerns.”

In a statement, the NHL said it had worked with medical professionals and discovered “signs of ongoing dissemination [of COVID]in recent days.” As a precaution, the team’s practice ice rink and training facility have been locked down and will stay closed until Saturday.

The team’s next three games were canceled as a result of the transfer, the first of which was set for Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils. The NHL announced that the games would be rescheduled for a later date.

The next game for Ottawa would be against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, and that game is still planned to take place, albeit the NHL has not confirmed this.

The season-long suspension comes after the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols saw ten Senators players removed from the team’s roster. Players must quarantine for at least 10 days if they have a confirmed positive case, even if they are completely vaccinated, according to these protocols.

Drake Batherson, the newest Senator to undergo the protocol, was coming off a four-point night in the team’s triumph over the Pittsburgh Penguins, with two goals and two assists. The next day, he would test positive for COVID.

According to the Ottawa Sun, Batherson’s abnormal result marked the Senators’ eighth consecutive day with a positive test for the virus.

Due to contact tracing, other important members of the team have recently been required to go through the routine. Matt Murray, Ottawa’s starting goaltender and a two-time Stanley Cup winner, is one of them.

Off-ice members of the organization, including as assistant coach Jack Capuano, have been affected by the procedure.

Despite having several of their players vaccinated, the Senators have had a difficult time keeping COVID out of their locker room this season. The infection caused the team's training camp to be postponed, and there were even rumors that.