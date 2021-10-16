The origins of each Chaser’s moniker, as well as the alternatives they rejected.

The Chase is one of the most popular TV programmes in the United Kingdom.

The game show, which first aired in 2009, soon became a hit with the British public.

It has been commissioned in 15 countries since 2009, including Australia, Denmark, Germany, and Spain.

In January, it set a new viewership record by garnering an average of 5.05 million viewers during a 5 p.m. afternoon broadcast.

The Chase, on the other hand, would be meaningless without The Chasers.

Thanks to the show, Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan, Shaun Wallace, Mark Labbett, Paul Sinha, and Darragh Ennis have all become enormous stars.

Each of them has a clever nickname, which is usually coined by the show’s entertaining host Bradley Walsh.

The following is how he came up with them.

Jenny Ryan – The Vixen

Jenny Ryan wasn't supposed to be known as The Vixen, according to the Mirror.

Jenny was going to be called The Cougar at first, but she told show producers that it was too much.

Lorraine Kelly was told by her: “I had a trial run, a sort of screen test in the studio with Brad presenting when I first started.

“Basically, it was a chemical test. And I had my hair pulled back into a high ponytail.

“The filmmakers had been trying to come up with a nickname for me, and they wanted something animal-related because I love animal print.

“They suggested ‘The Cougar,’ but I declined since I’m too young to be a cougar.”

Jenny’s savior arrived in the form of Bradley, who came up with a much better solution.

She went on to say: “Because of the red hair, Brad came up with the name ‘The Vixen,’ which resembles a fox’s brush.

“And foxes are quite bright and cunning animals, as well as being quite swift.”

Jenny, also known as ‘The Bolton Braniac,’ helped Leeds University reach the University Challenge semi-finals in 2003.

The Dark Destroyer, Shaun Wallace

Bradley Walsh was the one who came up with the nickname for his good friend Shaun Wallace once again.

On The Chase, Shaun is known as The Dark Destroyer, which he explains is because he uses his intelligence to destroy people.

When he emerges, though, his name is abbreviated to merely ‘The Destroyer.’ “The summary has come to an end.”