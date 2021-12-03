The Original Price of the Burger King Whopper Is Returning – Here’s Where and How to Get One.

Burger King is celebrating the 64th anniversary of their legendary Whopper burger with a “throwback promotion that’ll flip your lid.”

Participating locations across the United States will offer the flame-grilled beef burger for the original price of just 37 cents via the Burger King app or website this Friday and Saturday (December 3 and 4).

To get the “birthday party” discount, consumers must be a member of the new Burger King Royal Perks loyalty program before placing an order.

Account registration is necessary, and each account is limited to one burger.

“Burger King altered the game with the launch of the Whopper sandwich in 1957,” said Zahra Nurani, head of marketing communications for Burger King North America.

The Whopper is a quarter pound of tasty flame-grilled beef served on a soft sesame seed bun with juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions.

Jim McLamore, co-founder of the Insta Burger King restaurant chain, redesigned the company’s burger-cooking process in the 1950s, and his flame-broiled burgers were so large that he declared in his autobiography: “[…] we call our product a Whopper, knowing that this would convey the imagery of something big.”

Burger King’s Royal Perks rewards program was expanded across the country earlier this year, and the iconic fast-food chain’s parent company, Restaurant Brands International, expressed satisfaction with the early reaction in a statement.

This has been seen as part of a plan to phase out paper coupons and persuade hungry customers to place digital orders instead.

Burger King’s North American chief marketing officer, Ellie Doty, said in a statement at the time: “Over the years, it feels like we’ve just accepted what brands have told us is possible with loyalty programs, so when we started working on Royal Perks, it was simple: let’s do what the others don’t.

“This year, we’re testing, learning, and solving to make sure we get it right.”

Over the years, advertising has had a role in the Whopper's popularity with the general public. The claim that Burger King invented is one of the most famous taglines associated with the company's creation: "There are 1,024 different ways to do it.