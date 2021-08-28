The organizer of the Leeds and Reading festivals claims that the events provide young people with “freedom” following the pandemic.

After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the sister festivals, noted for their mix of rap, rock, and pop, will take place this weekend with headliners Stormzy, Post Malone, and Liam Gallagher.

The Festival Republic Group’s managing director, Melvin Benn, told the PA news agency that his goal was to provide the younger population a chance to live “freely” for a weekend.

“Absolute delight and I guess liberty really,” he remarked from the Bramham Park location in Leeds.

“Walking out in the arena earlier today in Reading and earlier this evening in Leeds, I think what’s really intriguing is that they’ve come into an environment where they don’t have to worry about Covid at all.

“In fact, one of the things I wanted to build was a location where people could come and feel relaxed and comfortable without having to look over their shoulders.

“It’s an unbelievable thrill because they’ve – I’m not sure if ‘abandoned their fear’ is the proper expression – but they’re living freely.”

Melvin Benn, the Leek and Reading Festivals’ organizer (Niall Carson/PA)

Festival-goers are being offered vaccinations throughout weekend, with singer-songwriter Declan McKenna, 22, among those who have taken advantage of the offer.

“I seized the chance being here at Leeds,” McKenna, whose second album Zeros hit number two, told PA. I had two days off, so I figured I’d get it done.”

Mr Benn claimed that having the centers on site provided young people with the “ideal opportunity” to be stabbed.

“I don’t think it’s about persuading people to do it because I think they’re all quite glad to do it, or at least the vast majority of them are completely happy to do it,” he said.

“However, the trick is for people to get around to doing it when they are in the main… they don’t feel particularly intimidated by the virus.

"However, it was a more pressing concern for the elderly. They had to obtain."