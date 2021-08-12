The Oregon School Board has voted to prohibit the display of Pride and Black Lives Matter flags on school grounds.

A school board in Oregon has been chastised for voting to prohibit Pride and Black Lives Matter (BLM) flags from being displayed in the district’s schools.

By a vote of four to three, the Newberg Public Schools Board approved measures to outlaw placards, apparel, and other items deemed to be generally “political.”

Brian Shannon, vice chair of the school board, spoke out against “divisive symbols” and urged for a ban on teachers wearing clothes associated with the BLM or Pride movements during a four-hour virtual meeting.

“The major goal is to remove political and divisive symbols from our schools so that we can focus on the already arduous task of educating our pupils in fundamental subjects,” he stated.

During the discussion, some members of the school staff expressed opposing perspectives, including Newberg schools counselor Joshua Reid, who denied that BLM or Pride signified anything political to young people.

“When these youngsters walk into our classrooms and see the symbols we use to communicate love, support, and affirmation, they don’t see propaganda, brainwashing, or ideology,” he explained.

“They see a ray of hope that safe places and safe individuals can still exist in their schools.”

Stacey Dalton, a teacher, also defended the flags, claiming that they sent “messages of love and support” rather than anything contentious.

“The majority of white and heteronormative pupils find their own validation in the curriculum Newberg School districts have chosen, and hence do not require additional messages of support,” she said.

For Tai Harden-Moore, a parent of a Black youngster at one of the district’s schools, the matter went much farther.

“In Newberg schools, black pupils and other children of color are being targeted,” she said at the meeting. “I know this because my son was called the [n-word] at school,” says the mother.

In the meantime, Ines Pea, the only person of color on the school board, spoke out against the lack of representation from students in the debate, saying, “The students are not being heard.”

All Children Are Supported

Board chair Dave Brown, on the other hand, made his judgment based on the need to help “all kids.”

“It still comes down to the fact that we have a large number of children who are. This is a condensed version of the information.