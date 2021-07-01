The Orange Lodge Parade in Southport, scheduled for 2021, has been canceled owing to a coronavirus outbreak.

The Orange Lodge procession in Southport will not be held this year.

On July 12, Orange Lodges from all around the United Kingdom generally meet in Liverpool and march before heading to the beach town.

When the parade arrives in Southport, it marches from London Street to Lord Street, then down Nevill Street, then along the Promenade to Southport Pleasureland.

After that, lodge members and supporters spend the day in Southport before reuniting and returning to Liverpool and other parts of the country.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the parade in Southport will not take place this year, and a scaled-down procession in Liverpool has been rescheduled for July 31.

Following discussions with Merseyside Police, the procession will now only take place on that date in Liverpool.

According to a statement from Liverpool Provincial Grand Orange Lodge Provincial Grand Master Bro Steve Kingston HDGM, “We are deeply disappointed to have to amend our plans for our July celebrations as follows: “Having listened to the Prime Minister’s statement delaying the relaxation of the Covid Restrictions until 19th July 2021, and having sought advice from Merseyside Police, we are deeply disappointed to have to amend our plans for our July celebrations as follows:

“Saturday, July 3rd — There will be a scaled-down “Opening of the Orange Arch” Ceremony. More information will be available soon.

“The Newsham Park Parade has been canceled.

“Monday, July 12th The event has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 31, 2021. Details will be released soon.”