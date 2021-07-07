The opposition is calling for a halt to the construction of new cycling lanes in Southport.

The Liberal Democrats in Sefton have urged that plans for new cycling lanes in Southport should be put on hold.

At next week’s council meeting, Lib Dem leader John Pugh has declared that he will ask for a freeze on new cycling routes “to avoid a summer of unhappiness.”

Sefton Council has suggested extending the “pop-up” cycling lane that was erected during lockdown, with one route running north to the Plough roundabout and the other south to Birkdale and Ainsdale.

Is it a good start or is it ridiculous? Plans for extra cycle lanes in Southport have sparked controversy.

However, opposition parties have spoken out against the plan, with the Conservatives stating that it would be bad for businesses and the Liberal Democrats wanting more proof on the effectiveness of existing lanes.

“Right now, there are a lot of legitimate worries from people and businesses, as well as a lot of unnecessary stress,” Cllr Pugh said. This is what occurs when plans are rushed through without enough local involvement or proof.

“Frankly, before any proposals were published, a working group of local councillors familiar with the area should have examined the material thoroughly. As a result, recommendations that are blatantly flawed, impracticable, or tokenistic would never be considered.

“While few citizens are opposed to the idea of safer, quieter, cleaner roads, few are sure that the existing plans would achieve this or prevent unintended and harmful outcomes.

“My organization is pushing the city council to adhere to the classic highway safety motto of ‘Stop, Look, and Listen.’”

Residents of the resort have been divided by the controversy, particularly those who live near the current cycle route on Queens Road, Hoghton Street, and Talbot Street.

Some residents have praised the cycle lanes, saying they make the streets safer and quieter, while others have expressed dissatisfaction with having to drive the long way around to get to their homes and being unable to park outside, while still others have simply chosen to disregard the restrictions.

Some businesses argue that the cycle lanes have cost them customers by removing parking places, while others claim that foot traffic has increased since the cycle lanes were erected.

Several studies in cities across the world have found that adding cycle lanes has little to no detrimental impact on small businesses. The summary comes to a close.