The operating room at an Arizona hospital has been closed so that staff can be reassigned to the rising number of COVID cases.

The Copper Queen Community Hospital in Bisbee, Arizona, made a decision that encapsulates the dilemma that hospitals across the state and country are facing as COVID cases and hospitalizations climb.

According to The Associated Press, the 13-bed hospital has shuttered its operating room to allow those nurses to care for inpatient cases, resulting in the cancellation of 17 colonoscopies on Tuesday.

The modest hospital’s choice reflects the present state of affairs in Arizona and many other regions of the country, where hospitalizations are on the rise as the holidays approach in several states.

During a press conference on Tuesday, hospital executives and public health authorities urged Arizona citizens to be vaccinated and take other precautions to prevent the spread of COVID over the holidays.

Vaccinations, the doctors said at the press conference, are the best way to save hospital beds because they make it much less likely for someone to become infected when they come into contact with COVID, and if an infection does occur, the presence of a vaccine makes it much less likely that the infection will become severe enough to require hospitalization.

“Today’s message is a request for aid. We require fewer COVID patients “Banner Health’s chief medical officer, Dr. Marjorie Bessel, stated.

Residents were also asked to postpone Thanksgiving festivities if they were sick, and to get tested as soon as possible to discover probable COVID cases early, so that any necessary treatment may begin to prevent instances from becoming critical.

Coronavirus infections and hospital admissions are on the rise, as they were this time last year as families gathered for the holidays, resulting in a surge in hospital demand.

Persons can go to Christmas festivities with a small group of vaccinated people without fear, but they should avoid or at the very least wear a mask at bigger events where it’s unknown if others are vaccinated, according to the experts. They noted that many people are tired of virus mitigation measures, but they stressed the importance of continuing to take actions to reduce viral spread, such as wearing masks.

