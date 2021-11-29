The opening statements for Jeffrey Epstein Confidante in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial have begun.

Opening arguments in the criminal trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, a confidante of infamous banker Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges, will be heard in New York on Monday.

The trial was delayed in the morning due to jury difficulties, but the defense and prosecution made their opening arguments after lunch.

Maxwell, 59, is accused of conspiring to use force, deception, and coercion to transport and seduce youngsters for sex trafficking and illicit sex acts. Maxwell has entered a not guilty plea.

Although Epstein’s death halted the criminal case against him, it hasn’t stopped accusers from bringing those who helped him, including Maxwell, accountable.

The New York Times quoted Moira Penza, a former federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, as saying, “The shadow of Epstein is likely to remain huge here.” “Of course, the case will revolve around Maxwell, but he’ll also be there in the middle of it.” The trial will determine if Maxwell used and groomed females as young as 14 for Epstein’s benefit. Maxwell was charged for the first time in July of 2020.

“Ghislaine Maxwell facilitated, helped, and participated in acts of sexual abuse of juveniles,” Acting US Attorney Audrey Strauss said at the time. She pretended to be a trustworthy woman. While she was doing this, she was setting them up to be sexually raped by Epstein and, in some cases, Maxwell herself.” Victims claim she acquired their trust by bringing them to movies, sending them presents such as lingerie, and talking lude themes, according to the accusation.

“Maxwell helped, facilitated, and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s exploitation of juvenile girls by, among other things, assisting Epstein in recruiting, grooming, and eventually abusing victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18,” according to the indictment.

According to the indictment, Epstein paid several of the girls hundreds of dollars for their actions.

According to CNN, there is also a “little black book” that the jurors may read during the trial, which contains the names of Epstein’s victims as well as the high-profile individuals with whom Epstein and Maxwell were linked.

Bill Gates, Prince Andrew, and former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton are among the high-profile persons whose names have surfaced in recent years.

A lady has filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, alleging that he sexually molested her while she was a minor. The trial in New York might begin as early as this year.