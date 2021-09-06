The opening of a new M6 bridge at Junction 19 has been postponed by three months.

The new £43 million bridge over the M6 at junction 19 will not be completed until November.

The bridge’s construction began in March 2020 and was supposed to be completed by the end of August.

However, due to product shortages caused by the coronavirus epidemic, the bridge’s opening has been delayed by several months.

It will transport traffic through the middle of the roundabout near Knutsford once completed, easing the notorious congestion on the A556 and the motorway slip ramps, according to Cheshire Live.

Since then, National Highways has verified that the junction would be closed overnight every weekday until it is completed.

Cheshire Live enquired. When questioned if any of the problems may be linked to the new Brexit laws, National Highways said the delay was “totally attributed to the global shortages of materials caused by the epidemic.”

“Unfortunately, the impact of Covid 19 and delayed deliveries from overseas means we are behind schedule,” said National Highways project manager Khalid El-Rayes.

“Until the project is completed in November, we will complete all remaining work during overnight weekday closures of the M6 motorway or the junction 19 roundabout to minimize disruption.”

They listed some of the specific supply and labor challenges that the project has encountered:

Because to the pandemic guidelines in Holland, the delivery time for traffic signal poles has increased.

Because an entire team of drainage installers had to self-isolate, drainage units were delayed.

Material shortages and competitive demands from other industries/countries had an impact on kerb units.

Due to fires at two key production factories in the Far East, as well as the impact of lockdown at other plants, there is an international chip shortage. This had an impact on the materials required for traffic signal controllers.

The Suez Canal blockade also harmed the construction industry’s overall material scarcity.

“From Monday to Friday, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., the M6 junction 19 roundabout will be completely closed until the project is completed in November,” according to National Highways.

“This is true for all approaches to the roundabout.”

