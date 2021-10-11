The opening date for the new Morrisons in Kirkby has been confirmed.

Kirkby is due to get a new Morrisons later this month, which will be a significant boost for the town.

The new store will open on October 21, according to a notice on Knowsley Council’s website.

It’s one of the most significant initiatives in a larger redevelopment of the town center, which includes new eateries and the construction of a cinema.

Kirkby has been without a large supermarket for many years, with past attempts to revive the town failing.

Knowsley Council purchased the town centre two years ago in an attempt to take control of the plans and expedite them, and leader Graham Morgan expressed his joy that the store would open soon.

“I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished in such a short period of time,” he remarked. It’s been less than two years since we took over Kirkby Town Centre and began work on the new retail development – and that’s with a pandemic thrown in for good measure!“ I’m overjoyed to be able to reveal the Morrisons opening date, which we’ve all been anticipating.” On Thursday, October 21, at 7 a.m., the new shop will open.

It will subsequently be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kirkby’s Irlam Drive is where you’ll find it. There is currently a Morrisons petrol station nearby.

KFC and Taco Bell restaurants, both of which debuted earlier this summer, as well as a projected Home Bargains, are also close by.