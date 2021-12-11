The only Grand Designs residence in Merseyside is the ‘Giant Garden Shed.’

When the first Merseyside house to ever appear on Grand Designs was renovated in a Channel 4 episode five years ago, it sparked controversy.

Rosie and Stuart Treasurer of the Wirral set out to demolish the majority of their 1960s cottage and rebuild it as a modern, wooden-clad home with an extra level, all on a £150,000 budget – with a £25,000 contingency.

Neighbors in West Kirby’s sought-after Grange Hill neighborhood characterized the residence as a “huge garden shed.”

Man is without a fence, but he is unable to fix it since Network Rail owns it.

As the house’s façade was nearing completion, James Argent, a neighbor, said: “I despise it, and I don’t know anyone who enjoys it.

“Coming up the road, it’s like a slap in the face. In front of you is a small wooden shack.

“It resembles a massive garden shed.”

This neighbor’s assessment differed significantly from that of host Kevin McCloud, who described it as a “wooden wonder box.”

Rosie and Stuart drew inspiration for their futuristic, industrial-style interior from the Byron Burger in Liverpool ONE, even visiting the restaurant on video.

Stuart stated, ” “We didn’t know about this place until a friend recommended it to us since it looks inside like the house we’ve been talking about.

“There are a lot of things here that float our boat.”

Surprisingly, their proposed house, which sticks out from neighboring properties, passed the planning procedure with no objections from the community.

Rosie and Stuart’s ambitions were not shared by their neighbors, though not all were as adamant as James Argent.

Pat Doughty said in an interview with Kevin McCloud when the house was still being built: “I would have assumed it was an office building if you hadn’t told me it was a residence.

“To be honest, I’m not excited about it right now. It doesn’t exactly fit in with the surroundings.

“Perhaps we should wait till it’s finished. Then we’ll see how it goes.” “We haven’t gone out to build,” Rosie explained at the time. The summary comes to a conclusion.”