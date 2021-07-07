The ONE shop in Liverpool After less than a year, Hamleys toy store closes.

As it prepares to relocate, a popular Liverpool ONE business has closed its doors after less than a year.

Hamleys, the world-famous toy store, opened on Paradise Street in September 2020 and has since proven to be a tremendous hit with families.

The Liverpool ONE store has now closed, leaving no trace behind, but it’s not all bad news.

Customers at Home Bargains “require” the store’s “amazing” new £9 storage bins.

Hamleys isn’t going anywhere for long, as Liverpool ONE has revealed the store is only relocating to a different location within the complex.

Hamleys will open a new store on South John Street “very shortly,” according to the official Liverpool ONE website.

The new store’s debut date has yet to be determined.

Signs stating that much-loved Dr Martens will be taking over the former Hamley’s unit on Paradise Street, between Vans and Levi’s, are now up in the windows.

It says “Coming soon” next to the Dr Martens emblem.

Liverpool ONE has been contacted by the ECHO for comment.