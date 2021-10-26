The One in the Woods 2022: the first acts have been revealed, as well as information on how to purchase tickets.

Next year, the One in the Woods dance festival will return to Orrell Hill Woods near Liverpool.

The festival had a successful start in 2021, and excitement for the 2022 edition is already building.

The One in the Woods is a three-stage techno and drum and bass festival that takes place in a remote wooded setting.

With more than 80 acts performing, four distinct bar sections, a food area, and a variety of pop ups, next year’s festival promises to be “bigger and better.” Throughout the weekend, there will be special after-parties.

According to the director of The One in the Woods, “The primary value of ‘THE ONE’ is to produce events that are completely inclusive, allowing people from all walks of life to enjoy their passion for music in a safe, unique, and otherworldly environment.

“We are a team that is incredibly proud of our heritage and has a strong vision to grow the community we have built by cooperating and growing with local artists, merchants, and companies alike after a successful first year.

“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback this year, and we’d want to thank everyone in the business for their continuous support. Let’s get started on Episode 2.” The first wave of performers set to perform on June 3 and 4, 2022 has been revealed.

The first acts have been announced.

Futurebound & InjaDaxJMatrix’s Kings of the Rollers

LoxyPercDJ Bassline Smith & SSDrumsond Hajji Fatima Kenny KenHazard SPFDJMC Conrad Dillinja Randall Twins Ragga Mindstate & Dogger Miss Adversity Rhymester Solitude Hudzhan, PhD, and Phlo Mark Cerys & E.T. Tom Page is a writer who lives in the United Early bird tickets are now sold out, however regular tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, October 29.