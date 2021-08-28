The ‘one in a million’ son, 20, was discovered dead after consuming a bottle of vodka.

After downing a bottle of vodka in one sitting, a mechanical engineering student was discovered dead by his buddies.

An inquest heard that Mikey Cunniffe, 20, from Wigan, was watching YouTube with his housemates when he decided to down a bottle of vodka all at once.

Sadly, just hours later, the Manchester Metropolitan University student was discovered dead by his friends.

Following the inquiry, Chrisie paid tribute to her son, telling Manchester Evening News: “Mikey was one in a million.” He was full of life and did his best in all he did.

“He did MMA, salsa dancing, worked out at the gym, and taught himself how to play guitar. He had this incredible zest for life.

“I can’t believe Mikey is no longer with us; I will always love and miss him.

“I consider myself extremely fortunate to have had Mikey in my life for the past two decades. I’m incredibly proud of him.”

Step-mum Mikey was also remembered by Amanda, who said, “Mikey was a well-mannered, clever young man,

“He was kind and gentle, and he adored his siblings, who adored him as well. He will be sorely missed, and he will be remembered forever.”

Mikey died after spending the night with his housemates.

Mikey was drinking with his housemates on the evening of October 29 and the early hours of October 30, 2020, according to the inquest. He opted to drink a bottle of vodka in one sitting about midnight and then fell asleep in his friend’s bed, according to Manchester Coroner’s Court.

His pals had overheard him’snoring loudly.’

Because he continued to snooze, they moved him on the floor and later went to rouse him to place him on the landing.

His buddies saw that his lips had turned blue and that he had stopped breathing.

They summoned an ambulance, and when paramedics came, Mikey was pronounced dead on the scene.

Assistant Coroner Andrew Bridgman read a statement about Mikey’s death from Police Coroners Officer Ian Taylor.

“The facts of his death were that he was found deceased on October 30, 2020,” he told the court.

“There were no suspicious circumstances discovered. Because his parents had divorced, he was an only child with four half siblings.

“Mikey had, according to his mother.”

