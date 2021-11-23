The one-game suspension that LeBron James received after the Fracas incident will cost him about $284,000 in salary.

According to The Associated Press, LeBron James has been suspended for the first time in his career after 1,318 regular-season games in his 19th season.

After an altercation in Sunday’s Lakers-Pistons game, James of the Los Angeles Lakers was suspended for one game, while Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart was suspended for two games. On Monday, the NBA released their punishments.

James’ elbow struck Stewart above the eye while struggling for position on a rebound after a free shot, creating a gash that caused Stewart to bleed. Stewart stood up and shook hands with James before a slew of other players, referees, and members of both teams rushed in from the sidelines to separate them. Following the first separation, Stewart made many attempts to track down James, breaking away from teammates and coaches in the process.

James will miss the Lakers’ game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, which will cost him around $284,000 in compensation. Stewart will miss two games this week, one at home against the Miami Heat on Tuesday and one on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, costing him almost $45,000 in compensation.

Stewart was punished for “escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing… James in an unsportsmanlike manner,” according to the NBA. “Recklessly slapping Stewart in the face and sparking an on-court incident” was the reason for James’ ban. The Lakers and Pistons will meet again in Los Angeles on Sunday. Both James and Stewart will be able to participate in the game.

There were at least 25 individuals on the floor within 25 seconds of James making contact. Phenizee Ransom, the referee, became attached to James.

Dwane Casey, the Pistons’ coach, said Stewart required eight stitches to seal the wound, but he did not believe Stewart’s actions in response to the play warranted a punishment.

“His eye was completely cracked open. For some reason, he was irritated “Casey remarked.

Stewart eventually left the floor, appearing to sprint again as he did so, and it was feared that he would attempt to return to it by another entry tunnel. Cory Joseph, a Pistons guard, went straight into that tunnel. This is a condensed version of the information.