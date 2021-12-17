The Omicron map depicts how the variation has spread across the country at an alarming rate.

A troubling map depicts how the Omicron variation has spread at an alarming rate across the country.

The Sanger Institute has created two maps depicting the situation of Covid in England prior to and during the current Omicron outbreak.

According to the Mirror, the first map runs for two weeks leading up to November 20, when the version was first disclosed.

The second map displays the most up-to-date data and emphasizes the worrying rate at which Omicron instances are increasing.

According to the Sanger Institute, the new problem is centered in London and parts of the East Midlands.

South Northamptonshire is by far the most affected, with 26 new genomes being registered per week, which is how the variations are counted.

According to Liverpool’s public health director, the city will expect a “sharp surge” in coronavirus cases in January, putting the NHS under a lot of strain.

Professor Matt Ashton, speaking at a meeting of Liverpool Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board yesterday, issued a strong warning about the threat Omicron poses to the city’s NHS.

Although Omicron accounted for 9-10 percent of Covid-19 cases in Liverpool, a smaller incidence than in London and the South East, the percentage will rise, according to the city’s public health chief.

The maps, on the other hand, show the mounting concern as the Covid situation deepens in the run-up to Christmas.

To avoid having to isolate over the holidays, Brits have gone on a self-imposed hiatus, causing bars and restaurants to cancel events and lose money during what is typically a very busy period.

Professor Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer, has urged people to prioritize their social activities in the run-up to Christmas, and to avoid being out with strangers or in big groups.

After cases reached a new high yesterday, he warned that an increase in Omicron hospitalizations is “inevitable.”

“I think what most people are doing – and I think this is really logical – is prioritizing the social relationships that are most important to them and, to safeguard those, de-prioritizing the ones that are considerably less important,” he said.”

