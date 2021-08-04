The Olympics have inspired millions of people.

MILLIONS of Britons were brought together by the last Euros tournament, and that patriotic spirit is already returning during the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

A third of Britons think seeing athletes compete inspires younger generations (30%) and makes them happy to reside in the United Kingdom (29 percent ).

After a rough year, the summer games are also a wonderful mood booster for the country, with nearly a fifth (18%) of individuals reporting that watching the Olympics makes them feel better.

A new survey by SkateHut revealed that a quarter of Brits were motivated to take up a new sport after watching the 2012 Summer Olympics in the UK, with almost a third (29 percent) still participating in that sport now.

This is hoped to be the case for the most recent Olympics, which for the first time provide a platform for various new adrenaline-inducing sports.

Skateboarding is making its Olympic debut, which is fortunate for fans because, according to new research, it is regarded as the joint “coolest” sport with gymnastics.

“It’s amazing to see skateboarding receiving such an incredible platform,” said Mark Johansen-Berg, founder and CEO of SkateHut.

Skateboarding is already very popular in the United Kingdom. One in ten parents asked claim their children skateboard, and more than a quarter (26%) of people of all ages either skateboard or know someone who does.

Two-fifths (40%) of individuals say they’d be glad if someone in their family started skating.