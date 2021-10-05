The Oklahoma Parole Board Clears the Way for the First Execution in the State in 6 Years.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board narrowly denied clemency for a death row inmate on Tuesday, clearing the path for the state’s first execution in over six years.

The board decided 3-2 against recommending that the governor grant mercy to John Marion Grant, 60, who is set to die by lethal injection on October 28. In 1998, Grant was found guilty of murdering a prison cafeteria worker.

Grant’s execution would be the first in Oklahoma after a series of botched lethal injections triggered a de facto suspension in 2014 and 2015. In 2014, one person was executed improperly, causing him great pain. In 2015, an unauthorized medication was used to execute an inmate, and it was on the verge of being used again.

Oklahoma stated in February 2020 that it would restart executions using a three-drug lethal injection regimen that included midazolam, vecuronium bromide, and potassium chloride.

Gay Carter, 58, was killed at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy, and Grant was convicted of murder and condemned to death. In 2014, a different five-member parole board unanimously rejected Grant’s request for mercy.

Grant’s defenders did not dispute that he forced Carter into a mop closet and stabbed her 16 times with a homemade shank, but they said he was given poor trial counsel because his lawyers failed to properly present mitigating evidence to the jury, such as his traumatic childhood.

Grant’s attorney, Sarah Jernigan, stated, “We are asking the board today to come with open minds and open hearts to hear the complete tale that should have been revealed at trial.” “We beg forgiveness. We are pleading for mercy. We also ask that you learn more about his life and the events that led up to this crime.”

Grant was one of nine children who grew up without a father in a home with a dirt floor and no running water, according to Jernigan. During the 1970s, when Oklahoma’s juvenile justice system was among the worst in the country, he ended up in a juvenile prison facility at the age of 12.

Grant had spent time in prison and jail before killing Carter, and he was serving time for armed robbery at the time. Jernigan also informed the board that Grant is in terrible health.