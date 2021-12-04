The Oklahoma Parole Board argues for the killer’s clemency, citing flawed executions, but it is denied.

In the upcoming execution of convicted murderer Bigler Jobe Stouffer II, Republican Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has denied the state parole board’s request for clemency.

Despite believing Stouffer was guilty, the board recommended that he be granted clemency because to the state’s recent history of botched executions.

Stitt’s office stated in a statement released Friday that the governor evaluated “information submitted by both sides of the case” and chose to reject the pardon and parole board’s clemency request.

The board voted 3-2 against executing Stouffer in early November. The board made its judgment based on recent state executions in which the administration of lethal injection medicines was faulty, causing death row convicts to suffer for an extended period of time.

The state carried out its first fatal injection execution in six years in late October. During his execution, the inmate, 60-year-old John Marion Grant, reportedly convulsed two dozen times and vomited numerous times.

Grant’s execution, according to Department of Corrections spokesman Justin Wolf, “was carried out in accordance with Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ regulations and without complication.”

Michael Graczyk, a veteran Associated Press writer who has observed 450 executions, claimed he had only ever seen one executed victim vomit.

After botched executions in 2014 and 2015, Oklahoma put a halt on lethal injections.

In the execution of child rapist and murderer Charles Warner in January 2015, the authorities utilized the incorrect poison. Instead of the more common potassium chloride, they chose potassium acetate to stop Warner’s heart.

As he felt the affects of the medicine, Warner screamed, “My body is on fire,” and “It feels like acid.”

Clayton Lockett’s execution was also mishandled by the state on April 29, 2014. According to the Death Penalty Information Center, the execution squad attempted 16 times unsuccessfully to put up an intravenous injection line to give the chemicals, causing one of his veins to rupture. It took 45 minutes for him to die. According to the Associated Press, it usually takes 10 minutes.

A federal complaint has been filed on behalf of 26 inmates, alleging that Oklahoma’s three-drug lethal injection technique violates the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment. The trial is scheduled to begin in January or February of this year.

