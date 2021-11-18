The oil industry is celebrating the sale of 1.7 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico for drilling.

Oil firms are competing for drilling rights to 1.7 million acres of Gulf of Mexico waters in an auction that environmentalists believe is weakening President Joe Biden’s environmental credentials.

According to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, 33 businesses submitted 317 bids for 308 tracts in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Lease Sale 257 on Wednesday (BOEM).

This was the most leases sold at a single Gulf auction since 2014, indicating the oil industry’s need for petroleum at a time when the Biden administration is embroiled in a legal battle over federal waters drilling.

The total amount bid was $198,511,834. Chevron Corp. received $48.6 million in winning bids, with Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s Anadarko US Offshore LLC submitting the two highest offers, $10 million and $6 million for two tracts south of Louisiana, respectively.

Shell Offshore Inc., BP Exploration and Production Inc., and Talos Energy Offshore LLC also submitted bids.

However, the average lease bid dropped to $622,366 per lease, continuing a declining trend in the oil business due to concerns about environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues.

The American Petroleum Institute’s (API) senior vice president of policy, economics, and regulatory affairs, Frank Macchiarola, lauded the lease sale as a “good move for America’s energy future.”

He added in a statement that “US oil and natural gas production on federal lands and seas provides the affordable and reliable energy America requires while also providing much-needed revenue for conservation, education, infrastructure, and other essential state and local objectives.”

The API has expressed its desire for the Biden administration to follow up Wednesday’s auction with additional sales, in part to avoid having to import oil produced under less rigorous environmental regulations.

80 million hectares could be up for grabs for drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, where petroleum has a reduced carbon impact, pending legal processes, though it is unclear when the next sale will occur.

In a blog post, API’s vice president of upstream policy, Kevin O’Scannlain, stated that Wednesday’s sale in New Orleans was “an opportunity to boost U.S. producers,” and that “we’ll be following the sale results with that in mind.” He emphasized the federal offshore’s strategic importance, noting that it can take seven to ten years to begin production.

