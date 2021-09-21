The Ohio Medical Board has renewed the license of a doctor who promoted a conspiracy theory about the COVID 5G vaccine.

The State Medical Board of Ohio (SMBO) has decided to renew the license of a doctor and conspiracy theorist who has circulated false information concerning COVID-19 vaccines on numerous occasions.

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny’s license, which she first received in 1984, was slated to expire on October 1 until being renewed for another two years on Monday. During his Ohio state House testimony in June, Tenpenny raised eyebrows by erroneously asserting that persons who receive the vaccine become “magnetized.”

The doctor made the ridiculous claim that those who get the vaccine will have to deal with a “yet to be defined interface” with 5G cell towers. Tenpenny has made a number of additional incorrect claims regarding the vaccination, including claiming that it is a “depopulation vaccine” that causes male infertility. She’s also speculated that the virus might not exist at all.

Tenpenny was an anti-vaccine activist long before COVID-19 emerged, having written Saying No to Vaccines: A Resource for All Ages in 2008. As false anti-vaccine ideas flourish throughout the pandemic, she has been in high demand.

Tenpenny testified at the Ohio state legislature at the request of Republican state Rep. Jennifer Gross.

During the June hearing, Tenpenny remarked, “I’m sure you’ve seen the photographs all over the internet of folks who have had these shots and are now magnetized.” “They press a key against their brow, and it sticks. They may shove spoons and forks all over them since we now believe there is a metal component to it.”

Tenpenny did not specify which photographs he was referring to. Demonstrations of persons demonstrating that they are “magnetic” by sticking forks and other items to their skin are a well-worn parlor trick employed by con artists and entertainers who claim to be “human magnets” for years.

Due to magnetism, the objects do not adhere to the skin. Instead, sweat and other elements that make skin sticky cause them to stick to it. The alleged magnetic effects soon vanish when talcum powder is applied to the skin, as demonstrated by the late magician and skeptic James Randi in live demonstrations.

Tenpenny’s propagation of vaccine misinformation may not have been taken into account by SMBO while renewing her license. This is a condensed version of the information.