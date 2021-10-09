The officer who shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha will not face charges, according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ confirmed on Friday that the cop who shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin will not be charged.

The FBI and state investigators’ evidence is insufficient, according to the DOJ, to prove that officer Rusten Sheskey “willfully” used excessive force when he shot 30-year-old Blake in August 2020.

Sheskey and other cops were responding to a call from a woman who said Blake was at her house when he shouldn’t have there and wouldn’t leave.

According to the police union at the time, Blake had a knife and the officers deployed their taser before firing at him. Sheskey’s lawyer, Brendan Matthews, told CNN in September 2020 that his client used lethal force because he was worried Blake would flee the scene with a kidnapped child.

According to Matthews, Sheskey overheard a woman say “He’s in charge of my child. “He has my keys,” Sheskey would have said, and if something bad had happened to the youngster, the questions would have been, “Why didn’t you do something?”” Following the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, a video of the incident aroused outrage across the United States.

“There was no evidence that the officer acted with the deliberate and specific intent to break the law. A intentional federal criminal civil rights violation cannot be established by an accident, error, fear, negligence, or poor judgment “The Department of Justice said in a statement on Friday that it stands by its decision not to prosecute Sheskey.

According to the DOJ, a team of federal prosecutors from the Civil Rights Division and the US Attorney’s Office investigated the material to determine whether Shesky had broken any federal laws. The team looked at a variety of documents, including police reports, law enforcement accounts, witness statements, and witness affidavits.

They also looked at dispatch logs, physical evidence reports, images, and videos from the scene that captured certain aspects of the incident.

The DOJ went on to say that the team came to the conclusion that "that there is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the KPD officer violated federal criminal civil rights statutes knowingly. As a result, the investigation into this occurrence has come to a close without a federal prosecution." Blake gave a public speech in a video posted in September 2020.