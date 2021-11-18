The odds of a white Christmas in Liverpool are predicted by the bookies.

People in the UK always wonder when the snow will fall for the festive season as winter sets in and the days become colder.

A snowy Christmas is something that many people wish for; there is nothing more Christmassy than waking up to a snow-covered landscape.

The ideal Christmas Day is typically portrayed in seasonal songs and depicted in holiday films, but what are the possibilities of this year’s version becoming a reality?

Experts warn of a’mini ice age’ in the UK as the exact day when snow will fall is predicted.

With less than a month before Christmas, bookies have begun calculating their chances on whether or not it will snow on Christmas Day in several UK locations.

Liverpool is presently listed at 7/2 odds with William Hill, indicating that the bookmakers believe it is likely to happen.

This indicates that if you wager £10 on this, you should expect to win £45.

Leeds and Edinburgh, on the other hand, are the cities most likely to see snow on the big day, with odds of 3/1 for Leeds and 10/3 for Edinburgh.

They believe Bristol and Cardiff will be the cities least likely to see snow, with odds of 8/1 for both.

While bookmakers are already taking bets, no one can anticipate the weather that far ahead of time, with the Met Office being able to forecast snowfall up to five days ahead of time.

Snowfall is more prevalent in the months following Christmas, from January through March.

“We are more likely to experience snow between January and March than we are in December, with snow or sleet dropping an average of 3.9 days in December, compared to 5.3 days in January, 5.6 days in February, and 4.2 days in March,” according to the Met Office.

The last time the UK saw snow was on Christmas Day in 2015, which was seven years ago. It’s hard to believe it’s been 11 years since the 2010 widespread white Christmas.