The oddest pub in Liverpool, which is ‘nicer on the inside’ than you may assume.

The Pig and Whistle bar is located on the crossroads of Covent Garden and Chapel Street in Liverpool’s city center.

Since its surroundings were bombed during the Blitz, the building has remained alone, with a handwritten sign on the front of the pub reading “it’s finer inside.”

This heritage, as well as the “quirkiness,” as he describes it, drew Neil Langfield to take over as owner in May 2019.

Despite the fact that many predicted it would fail, Neil, who also owns the Cross Keys, responded to the challenge of reviving the pub.

“When we purchased the bar, it was destitute,” Neil, 46, told The Washington Newsday. There were four large televisions, no stage, and plain walls. It just needed little TLC to turn it into a pleasant, warm, and welcoming tavern.

“My father assisted me in painting both the outside and the inside of the house. Bringing our modest pub back to life and revitalizing it was a labor of love for all of us.” The structure was once a boarding house and a brothel in the early eighteenth century.

It was converted to a tavern in 1875 and called after the crew bars on ships known as the Pig and Whistle, or Pig for short.

The Pig and Whistle quickly became a popular hangout for sailors boarding sailing ships from the adjacent Pier Head piers on their way across the world.

It holds a special place in Neil’s heart since it was the pub where his grandfather, a former dock worker, and his father, who sadly died away earlier this year, used to drink.

“Before I even got the tavern, my family’s history was at that pub for many years,” Neil explained.

“I adore the fact that it’s an unique little structure.”

“What we attempted to do with it was turn it into a music pub over time.” That was the case throughout the 1960s and 1970s.” During the pub’s makeover, Neil and his crew sought advice from locals for ideas on how to pay homage to the pub’s heritage on the interior.

