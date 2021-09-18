The oddest landmarks in Liverpool that aren’t mentioned in guidebooks.

The most well-known sites of Liverpool are well-known throughout the world.

The Liver Building, the two churches, and St George’s Hall are all easily recognizable even to those who have never visited the city.

Only those who have grown up in the city or have lived here for a long time are aware of some of the city’s lesser-known jewels and cultural relics.

Some have become iconic as a result of their history, while others have become famous only because of their strangeness.

We honored some of these lesser-known, but equally symbolic, treasures last August, which you won’t find in the official tourist guide.

Here’s our list of the 11 oddest local landmarks in Liverpool:

The statue of Liverpool pop icon Billy Fury was unveiled in 2003 and is now one of the city’s most popular tourist destinations.

Outside the Piemaster’s residence, a seven-foot monument of Billy Fury stands outside the Albert Dock.

Perhaps it’s because of the way Billy has been photographed busting a move, but some visitors to the city still mistake it for an Elvis statue.

On April 17, 1940, Ronald Wycherley was born in The Dingle, Liverpool, on Haliburton Street.

He rose to prominence in the late 1950s and early 1960s, and is regarded as one of the most well-known figures in British rock & roll history.

In 1906, the Queen Victoria Monument, the city’s second homage to Queen Victoria, was inaugurated in Derby Square.

The Victoria Monument is made of Portland stone and stands outside Liverpool Crown Court, on the site of the former Liverpool Castle, beneath a dome encircled by pillars.

As a tourist, you might assume things are going well so far. That is, until a local tells you to look at the statue from James Street’s side.

You might then see something unexpected from the king who has come to represent Victorian piety.

To be honest, it’s just the way she wields her sceptre.

For years, a vulgar advertising board has caused people to look twice.

Climax Scaffolding was built and is connected to the back of Broadgreen train station.