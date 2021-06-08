The observance of ‘Freedom Day’ on June 21st is scheduled to be postponed by two weeks due to an increase in Covid cases.

Following a 75 percent increase in the number of patients in England with Covid-19, a two-week delay to the anticipated relaxing of restrictions on June 21 is being explored.

According to multiple reports, plans to eliminate restrictions may be pushed back, with social isolation and the wearing of face coverings poised to continue, despite worries that the Indian variation is fueling an increase in cases.

According to official numbers, the UK had its highest number of new confirmed coronavirus infections — 6,238 – since late March on Friday.

The number of people infected with the virus in England has risen by nearly three-quarters in a week, reaching its highest level since mid-April, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), with the R value ranging between 1 and 1.2.

According to the Telegraph, a two-week delay to the last step of Boris Johnson’s road map will be used to speed up second jabs for over-40s, moving from a 12- to an eight-week gap between dosages, echoing current practice for over-50s.

The first dosages will be given to those over the age of 25 starting next week, according to the publication.

It comes after laboratory findings from the Francis Crick Institute backed up a policy of shortening the time between vaccinations.

People are less likely to develop antibody levels against the Indian (B.1.617.2) variety, popularly known as Delta, after only one dose of the Pfizer vaccine than they are against the previously dominant Kent form, which has been called Alpha, according to the study.

Dr. Rosalind Eggo, a member of the Government’s Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M) advisory panel, said it was critical to raise the pace of second shots due to “quite early evidence” that the current vaccines “don’t perform quite as effectively against the Delta form.”

“It’s absolutely crucial to get those second doses up, to push that number as high as possible,” she told BBC Newsnight.

