The NVQ levels and football codes from Love Island have been translated.

Each season of Love Island introduces new terms that we have never heard before, and this year is no exception.

There have been other words and terms for which we have had to look up definitions.

One of the islanders’ current catchphrases is “moving mad,” which refers to someone acting out of character or doing something unexpected.

However, the current topic of controversy is the girls’ usage of NVQ levels to represent how far they have romantically progressed with a boy.

Following the boys’ football analogy, the ladies devised their own sex code, which they now refer to as NVQs, or National Vocational Qualification levels.

These terms were suggested by Faye Winter.

Here’s what the terms signify to the villa’s female residents:

The lads have decided to use football terminology to describe their bedroom escapades.

The terminology used by the boys in football are as follows:

According to The Mirror, the islanders used a culinary comparison in last year’s episode, with tomatoes representing caressing breasts, avocado representing oral sex, and toast representing full-on intercourse.